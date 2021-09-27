NEW: Pfizer is ready to ask the FDA for authorization to use its Covid-19 vaccine in children 5-11 “within days,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told ABC.
Remember when Joe Biden was going to suspend copyright protections for US made vaccines and have them share their processed and formulae for COVID vaccines. So less developed countries could manufacture vaccine on their own. Na’go’appen.
It is fantasy to believe that the US is safe from the continued spread of COVID and therefore the development of new variants until significant portions of the rest of the world are vaccinated.
Not to mention the moral and ethical issues. But, go ahead, let’s give everyone here a booster or two and vaccinate everyone down to the newborns. Because new variants will keep those billions flowing to big pharma forever, as long as COVID hangs around.
Take a look at the vaccination rate in Israel as compared to the West Bank, Gaza, Lebanon or Afghanistan.
You are right on the money Adams.