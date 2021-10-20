This is very interesting

0 shares Share

To get the warrant, they would have to have specific tangible evidence of a crime. And since Deripaska was recently given diplomatic immunity by the Russian, the search would need to be quite ‘precisely targeted’ – so they must know what they are looking.

FBI just raided the DC home of Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska, who has been linked to Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort. pic.twitter.com/6XjkHbuk3F — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 19, 2021

BREAKING – The FBI raid on Deripaska is also hitting his NY residence as well as his DC house, per NYT. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 19, 2021

#BREAKING in Washington, DC:

FBI moves to seize SUV belonging to Oleg Deripaska for evidence. pic.twitter.com/ewLtIbZQOO — Hunter Cullen 💉💉👠 (@HunterJCullen) October 19, 2021