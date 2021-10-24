Spirit in the sky October 24, 2021October 23, 2021 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin Published by susie View all posts by susie
2 thoughts on “Spirit in the sky”
Norman Greenbaum was my first rock concert. If I remember the details correctly, it was 1969, at the Municipal Auditorium in Eureka, and I went with my sister. I was eight and she was twelve.
We had to leave when Norman was through with his set, and I vividly remember seeing Joy of Cooking take the stage on our way out and wanting to stay and see them SO BAD…
Back in the day, I thought this song was a snarky take-down of the big guy in the clouds with flowing white beard and robes. Turns out Greenbaum was serious?