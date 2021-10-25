Facebook is the enemy

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I haven’t written about it before, mostly because since covid, I sleep a lot. But Facebook actually got Trump elected. (See Christopher Wiley’s “Mindf*ck” and read the parts about Steve Bannon.) Facebook suppresses progressive news, or even mainstream news, on its platform. Every progressive news site or blog I know is trying to keep from going out of business because they lost the ability to get referrals from Facebook. The company has such crazy standards for your site to be linked — standards that go right out the window if you’re a wingnut site. It’s crazy making, and it’s not an accident. These people are evil.

🚨Internal #Facebook documents show that posts—including by Trump—fueled the #January6thInsurrection. User reports of “false news” hit ~40,000 per hour. On Instagram, the account reported most often for inciting violence was @realdonaldtrump.🤬https://t.co/y6u6DifWNH — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) October 22, 2021