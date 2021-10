Rattling off the money "sloshing around in the background" of Jan. 6—from the Bradley Foundation, Turning Point USA and others—Sen. Whitehouse (D-R.I.), an ex-prosecutor, presses Garland on whether the DOJ is following the money.

