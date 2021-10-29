2 thoughts on “Why not ban all of them?

  1. What is wrong with feeling discomfort? I do not understand this obsession against it. No it ain’t fun, but it’s a part of life. What is this weird coddling of delicate fee-fees? These kids would have never survived the 70s.

  2. Many of the history and social studies books used throughout this country are flavored by Texans.
    Once upon a time books came from California.
    The books from Texas promote patriotism and Christianity and therein lies our problem.

