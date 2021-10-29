Texas Republican lawmaker draws up list of 850 books on subjects ranging from racism to sexuality that could “make students feel discomfort,” and demands that school districts across the state report whether any are in their classrooms or libraries. https://t.co/yoKt1DOa06
2 thoughts on “Why not ban all of them?”
What is wrong with feeling discomfort? I do not understand this obsession against it. No it ain’t fun, but it’s a part of life. What is this weird coddling of delicate fee-fees? These kids would have never survived the 70s.
Many of the history and social studies books used throughout this country are flavored by Texans.
Once upon a time books came from California.
The books from Texas promote patriotism and Christianity and therein lies our problem.