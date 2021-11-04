Contagion

~ susie

“The Attack” is one of the best pieces of reporting I’ve ever seen, so you should read this, too:

Published by susie

One thought on “Contagion

  1. Agreed.

    David Rubenstein
    Robert and Rebekah Mercer
    Betsy DeVos and the DeVos Family
    and so on.

    Those who funded the seditionists should pay a heavy price.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *