How the rich stay rich. “IRS records reveal how Gov. Jim Justice, Gov. Jared Polis, former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and other wealthy political figures slashed their taxes using strategies unavailable to most of their constituents.” https://t.co/AxaEwYG4qx
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) November 4, 2021
One thought on “How do you think they got so rich?”
We need to pass a 15% minimum income tax on the rich and a 2% wealth tax on billionaires.
The Republican Big Lie Party and their propagandists at FOX, OAN and Newsmax are telling their audiences that “Progressives, the radical Left, and Socialists” spell doom for the Democratic Party.
Oligarchs like Henry Ford and Harvey Firestone were saying very similar things when FDR and his Democratic congress were on the verge of passing the Social Security Act in 1935.
The rich, Fascist, oligarchs who attacked FDR and the Democrats lost the argument way back then and they will lose that tired argument again today Manchin.