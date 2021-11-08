Donald Trump joins Justice with Judge Jeanine. pic.twitter.com/SLtCBXx877
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 7, 2021
Donald Trump joins Justice with Judge Jeanine. pic.twitter.com/SLtCBXx877
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 7, 2021
One thought on “Best Trump ever”
Capitalism is under attack in America and the Capitalists are running scared.
Voters have figured out that too much wealth in too few hands is unhealthy in a functioning democracy.
Which is why Fascist, Capitalist, oligarch David Rubenstein, head of the Fascist Carlyle Group and a very dangerous man, has been all over the media lately defending Capitalism.
Oligarch Rubenstein’s message “Capitalism good. Socialism bad.”
An entrepreneur or small business person works very hard for their daily bread.
A Capitalist rents out their wealth for a profit.
Because Capitalists are largely unregulated and under-taxed in America today, our democratic-republic is in grave danger.