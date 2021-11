BREAKING: 1/6 Select Committee has issued subpoenas to six major players in the Trump world:

*Michael Flynn

*Bill Stepien

*Jason Miller

*Bernard Kerik

*John Eastman

*Angela McCallum

Statement from Chair @BennieGThompson on why these individuals were targeted: pic.twitter.com/ED6wssUsIN

— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) November 8, 2021