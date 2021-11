When dads take paternity leave

*26% likelier to stay married

*Relationship w/ kid improves for 9 years

*Moms 26% less likely to need anxiety meds

*Dads' brains rewire to be responsive to baby

*Both parents sleep more

9% of US dads get paid paternity leavehttps://t.co/2nmVx5vNwJ

