Max Cleland, who lost both legs and an arm during the Vietnam War and who became a senator from Georgia, only to lose his seat after Republicans impugned his patriotism, died on Tuesday. He was 79. https://t.co/V9Vmzp7TkW
— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2021
Karl Rove called on an ambitious conservative ad man named Rick Wilson to put together one of the most scurrilous attack ads since Lee Atwater gave Willie Horton his turn at centerstage. https://t.co/lzDxogNcW4
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 9, 2021