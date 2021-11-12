Read something beautiful. https://t.co/T7g1x0KtQQ
— Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King (@commiegirl1) November 11, 2021
2 thoughts on “Read this”
“WAR IS OVER! (If you want it.)”
The “Masters of War” must be eliminated. Peacefully.
Many thanks for directing me to this truly beautiful tribute to a truly beautiful human being.
I beg your indulgence for posting my favorite quote:
“Thus did a handful of rapacious citizens come to control all that was worth controlling in America. Thus was the savage and stupid and entirely inappropriate and unnecessary and humorless American class system created. Honest, industrious, peaceful citizens were classed as bloodsuckers, if they asked to be paid a living wage. And they saw that praise was reserved henceforth for those who devised means of getting paid enormously for committing crimes against which no laws had been passed. Thus the American dream turned belly up, turned green, bobbed to the scummy surface of cupidity unlimited, filled with gas, went bang in the noonday sun.” God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater, 1985