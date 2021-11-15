Major European carmakers will hit emissions targets too easily, research shows https://t.co/u7Zy7AMWrG
— The Guardian (@guardian) November 15, 2021
One thought on “Low standards don’t help”
COP26 appears to be ending on a high note.
Every country represented at the UN talks (Guinea represented China and 77 poor countries) with the exception of India (largest producer and consumer of coal) agreed to end the use of fossil fuels.
Most countries agreed to end the use of fossil fuels by 2050.
Russia, China and a few other by 2060.
The agreement also provided for financial support for displaced workers who will lose their jobs as the fossil fuel industry is phased out.