Waukesha attack last night

WAUKESHA: The police chief and mayor just held a brief update on the casualties at the holiday parade. At about 4:30 an SUV drove through the parade. Multiple people were injured, there is more than one death. Formal briefing at 7:30 on @CBS58

TRIGGER WARNING: 🚨DISTURBING VIDEO🚨A viewer sent in horrifying video the moment a red SUV plowed through a crowd during the #Waukesha Holiday Parade. Its currently unclear how many people have been injured. Updates to come on @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/u6q10VgTJ1

BREAKING: There are reports of a mass causality event in Waukesha. Looks like a red SUV drove through a crowd during the Waukesha Holiday Parade earlier today This is video of the event that was live streamed on the city's Facebook page. We have crews en route to the scene pic.twitter.com/UP608bOdjJ

THREAD- JUST IN: Per Waukesha Police Chief

– at least 1 dead, several injured @ Holiday Parade after SUV plows through the crowd

-Police have located vehicle involved

-Identified a person of interest. Does not give details about person or say if they are in custody #waukesha

— Kristen Barbaresi (@KristenBarbar) November 22, 2021