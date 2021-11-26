I can’t wait to watch the rest!
Best. Lego. Ever. #Beatles #GetBack pic.twitter.com/Od041evm6a
— ☘Adrian🇪🇺Madden☘ (@KushlasBySanaer) November 25, 2021
I can’t wait to watch the rest!
Best. Lego. Ever. #Beatles #GetBack pic.twitter.com/Od041evm6a
— ☘Adrian🇪🇺Madden☘ (@KushlasBySanaer) November 25, 2021
2 thoughts on “Did you watch it?”
I did.
As we all ‘knew’ all along it was McCarthy who broke the Beatles up and not Yoko.
That and the fact that Harrison was very upset with the other members of the group and had enough of his own material to make an album. Songs that the group wanted nothing to do with because they were “too spiritual.”
The album entitled “All Things Must Pass” was released in 1970.
The problem I have with The Beatles is, like Dylan and a ton of others, it was all we heard on the radio growing up in the sixties. It’s not that they’re necessarily bad, over produced over sold, or that at times not unenjoyable, I’m still sick of hearing ’em.