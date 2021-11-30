NASA wants to put a nuclear power plant on the moon by 2030 — and you can help https://t.co/iPcUppKYyZ
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) November 29, 2021
One thought on “It strikes me this might be a bad idea”
It’s an even worse idea to sprinkle mini nuclear power plants all over the US, which is what some are planning.
As for the moon, we all know that it’s hollow and was towed into place by space aliens to help stabilize the earth’s tides and orbit and an explosion on its surface might destabilize its rotation.