It really makes my head hurt to think about people who believed masks were killing them. https://www.kansascity.com/news/coronavirus/article256266117.htmlVia Kansas City Star:

Mask mandates saved lives and prevented COVID-19 infections in Missouri’s biggest cities during the worst part of the delta variant wave, an analysis by the state Department of Health and Senior Services shows.

But the analysis, conducted at the request of Gov. Mike Parson’s office in early November, was never made public and was only obtained by the Missouri Independent and the Documenting COVID-19 project after a Sunshine Law request to the department. The study compared infection and death rates in St. Louis, St. Louis County, Kansas City and Jackson County with the rest of the state.

New state health Director Donald Kauerauf wrote in an email that the study’s findings showed the effectiveness of mask mandates and forwarded it to Parson’s office.