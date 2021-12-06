EU and NATO allies have swung behind the Biden administration’s assessment that Russia may be poised to invade Ukraine, following unprecedented sharing of US intelligence on Moscow’s military preparations.https://t.co/6T8PiUTs7s
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) December 5, 2021
One thought on “Russia again”
This is all nonsensical saber rattling against both Russia and China by the warmongers who want the giant military spending bill passed.
Unfortunately, Chuck Schumer has again failed to recognize the realignment taking place in the Democratic Party.
Last Monday Schumer brought the wasteful $738 billion ($7.4 trillion over 10 years) military spending bill up for consideration in the Senate.
Every Republican and 5 Democrats, Markey (MA), Warren (MA), Merkley (OR), Wyden (OR), and Bernie Sanders (VT), all voted not to proceed with the bill as written because it wasn’t fully paid for.
Once the military spending bill is passed, and it must be fully paid for, all the war talk will die away until next year’s bill comes up for passage.