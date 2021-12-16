Jim Acosta (@Acosta) Tweeted:
Jim Jordan sent one of the texts revealed by January 6 committee https://t.co/6RNo5iPzjH
— TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) December 15, 2021
One thought on “Gymbo”
Every member of the Republican Freedom Caucus was in on the coup, and they should all be prosecuted for sedition.
There are about 30 members, but nobody knows for sure because the Freedom Caucus refuses to release its membership list.
That list does include Freedom Caucus member Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the race-baiting demagogue whose only focus in life is to become president.
If along his journey DeSantis manages to do the right thing for his constituency, it’s only by happenstance.
That goes double for his self-serving pal Florida Senator Republican Marco Rubio.