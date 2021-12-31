Try not to have a heart attack

"What we're seeing is essentially the domino effect of what happens when hospitals are at and over capacity… People don't recognize that when we say the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that people even who are vaccinated are impacted" – @uche_blackstock w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/IXiTNKA77i

— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) December 30, 2021