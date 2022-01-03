There you go

When I worked as a medical fraud investigator, there were a lot of clinics run by mob sons who went to college. This allowed them to more effectively launder money!
A cool study that is able to show the benefit of college beyond being a signal to employers – Mafia members who go to college become more effective criminals. Police records show, Mafiosos who went to college earned 8% more per year, even higher for those running complex crimes. pic.twitter.com/svIjtoSQ2t
