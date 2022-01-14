He’s connected to so many others. If he flips, the dominoes will lead back to Trump’s inner circle:
This is huge: Stewart Rhodes, the leader and founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, was just arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy for organizing a wide-ranging plot to storm the Capitol last Jan. 6. https://t.co/9u78kYMzVG
— Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) January 13, 2022
Leader of Oath Keepers and 10 Other Individuals Indicted in Federal Court for Seditious Conspiracy and Other Offenses Related to U.S. Capitol Breach
Eight Others Facing Charges in Two Related Caseshttps://t.co/3Im6Z9dNtV
— National Security Division, U.S. Dept of Justice (@DOJNatSec) January 13, 2022
3 thoughts on “Whoa”
Shot his eye out …
“Trump loyalists form alliance in bid to take over election process in key states,” Ed Pilkington, The Guardian.
Jim Merchant (NV), Jody Hice (GA), Mark Finchem (AZ), and Kristina Karamo (MI) are among them.
And so it begins: They pretty much go after complex crimes like these from the bottom up, and since there are so damned many of them, they are just now getting to the militias and such.
Merrick Garland’s prosecutions of Tim McVeigh, Terry Nichols and the Unabomber had zero leaks, 100% convictions and zero overturns on appeal. If he means what he said in his speech the other day, he’ll get these motherfuckers.
Which is fortunate, as the select committee will most likely cease to exist after the midterms.