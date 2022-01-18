Mind games January 18, 2022January 17, 2022 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin “Qanon was a psy-op that acts like a cult.” https://t.co/Hw6p2eqARN — FULLY VACCINATED (@Litzz11) January 17, 2022 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Mind games”
For proof of that, haul General Mike Flynn before the House Coup Committee.
If Flynn refuses to comply then throw this traitor’s sorry ass in jail.
Bannon, Meadows, Jordan, Perry, Flynn, Stone and a gross of other slimy traitors, including traitor Trump, should be thrown in jail.