R.I.P. Mr. Loaf

Live by the brain worms, die by the brain worms.
It broke my heart when Meat Loaf jumped off the right wing cliff. I loved his work growing up.
The whole thing's just sad.https://t.co/PQoDPdytFR
— The Call is Coming from Inside the Nash (@Nash076) January 21, 2022
As long as the planets are turning
As long as the stars are burning
As long as your dreams
Are coming true
You better believe it
That I would do anything for love
I'll be there till the final act
And I would do anything for love.
RIP #Meatloaf ♥︎ pic.twitter.com/Shb2106IGS
— [ˈtantə ˈfʁiːda] (@dietantefrieda) January 21, 2022