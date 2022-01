Wow Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy that offers more than 100 generic drugs at an affordable price. For example, Cuban prices the leukemia drug imatinib at $47 a month, compared to the $9,657 retail price. πŸ‘πŸ½πŸ‘πŸ½πŸ‘πŸ½https://t.co/ihsTaLwthH

— Louie G πŸ‡©πŸ‡ͺπŸ‡²πŸ‡½πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡² (@LouGarza86) January 21, 2022