Helpful hints January 24, 2022January 23, 2022 ~ susie New from me: Five ways to fight fascism. https://t.co/vFZsykjgH1 — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) January 24, 2022
One thought on “Helpful hints”
The five listed are great and here’s a sixth: get rid of the 75-year-long militarization of US foreign policy.
The Union of Soviet Socialist Republicans collapsed in 1991.
Thanks to the eastward expansion of NATO beginning with Poland in 1999 and continuing with the addition of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in 2004 we are at the doorstep of war with Russia today.
>The US encouraged the eastward expansion of NATO over the strong objections of Russia.
>The US fomented the 2004 Orange Revolution and the 2014 coup in Ukraine which illegally ousted Viktor Yanukovych.
>The US “encouraged” Ukraine not to renew Russia’s lease at Sevastopol in the Crimea. Russia took exception to that move and “re-claimed” Crimea.
>The US fomented the unrest in Georgia causing a shooting war and the destabilization of the country.
>The US has continually justified the US buildup of missiles and rockets pointed at Russia from the eastern European NATO states as purely “defensive.”
The Russian’s see those weapons systems as “offensive” and a provocation. (See the Cuban Missile Crisis.)
The warmongering posture that the US has taken toward Russia, especially since the Clinton administration, has been a complete failure and has led us to the brink of war with Russia.
It’s time for a change.