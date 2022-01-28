Fox can't do it alone, it requires all the smooth brained centrists to bring it into the center of The Discourse and they do it Every Single Time https://t.co/9IOA4lNXLk
— Atrios (@Atrios) January 27, 2022
One thought on “The media terrarium”
The Commonsense Society is holding a conference today in Palm Beach, Florida right across the tracks from Trumps Mar-A-Lago.
It’s a well-known ‘fact’ that commonsense is in short supply.
How did the members of the Commonsense Society come to believe that they had commonsense when the odds, and commonsense, would indicate otherwise?
“Doctors want emphasis on public health” Douglas Ray.
“It’s clear that Dr. Joseph Ladapo is being influenced by Governor DeSantis,” said Dr.’s Southwick, Asby, and Teng on a ZOOM conference call originating from Florida yesterday.
Dr. Southwick said that “Ladapo has minimized the value of vaccines, ignores the importance of good quality masks, and has advised people without symptoms not to get tested for the disease.”
“Ladapo is wrong. These are standards that have been in place for more than 100 years.”