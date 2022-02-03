I filed suit against @DonaldJTrumpJr, @RudyGiuliani, @DanScavino, & others for witness intimidation & retaliation. Donald Trump, @FoxNews, & @IngrahamAngle are also named in the law suit. https://t.co/mxWaZMCvwT
— Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) February 2, 2022
One thought on “Good”
Vinman like Kasparov is a right-wing warmonger and so is Fiona Hill.
UK PM Boris Johnson is in deep political trouble at home so he’s out banging the Ukraine/Russia war drums as loudly and as often as possible.
Every time some corrupt Western leader gets into political trouble, they begin making noises about going to war with some country or group.
Take Joe Biden for example and his assassination of an irrelevant ISIS leader who was being protected by Turkey.
Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraysh was the number two man behind ISIS founder al-Baghdadi.
Al-Quraysh was captured by the Americans in 2008 and started singing like a canary to save his ass.
When al-Baghdadi was killed by the US al-Quraysh took control of ISIS.
Which is why there is now a breakaway ISIS-K battling against the US influenced original ISIS.
The games US warmongers play.