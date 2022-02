Reporters are asking GOP governors like DeSantis to choose between Pence and Trump on VP's powers over electors.

But this misses the point. In 2024 VP isn't the problem. GOP govs and gov candidates need to be pressed on how *they* will use *their own* certification powers: https://t.co/VgnObAgNfE

— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 7, 2022