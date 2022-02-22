Putin unraveling

0 shares Share

Listening to Putin live. Instead of merely talking about recognizing LPR/DPR, he seems to be laying the groundwork to somehow "justify" attacking all of Ukraine. I hope I'm wrong. pic.twitter.com/iaiJjnECEn — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) February 21, 2022

Putin basically says Ukraine shouldn’t exist. “A steady statehood didn’t occur.” Almost the same words that Stalin said about Poland in 1939. — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) February 21, 2022

Smoke and mirrors. Putin just recognized an area in Ukraine he already controls by claiming to be stopping a genocide that isn’t happening. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) February 21, 2022

Gonna be wild if/when Putin’s grievance-ridden, erratic, revisionist history erasing Ukraine’s existence becomes standard talking points on American right wing media and among Republican politicians… — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) February 21, 2022

After Hitler annexations and wars, We created the UN Security Council to create laws and norms against annexation, against great powers taking territory from smaller powers. Putin just did that. The world has to respond now. Right now. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) February 21, 2022

Putin says it’s “madness” former Soviet republics were allowed to leave the USSR. Think of the many independent democratic nations beyond Ukraine that he’s referring to, including NATO allies Estonia Lithuania and Latvia. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 21, 2022

Breaking from Psaki: "We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately. Pres. Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 21, 2022