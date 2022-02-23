One thought on “Biden speech

  1. The citizens of Ukraine were so furious with their corrupt political class that they elected a professional comic, Zelensky, as their president. (Pat Paulson for President.)

    Ukraine is so corrupt that it isn’t eligible to become a member of NATO.
    Which says a lot considering the fact that 2 member states of NATO, Hungary and Poland, are neo-Fascist, autocracies and not democracies.

    The warmongers tell us that what’s at stake in the Ukraine crisis is an “extremely important international principle.”
    To wit: no country has the right to take, steal, occupy, etc. another country’s sovereign territory.

    War criminals Hitler and Tojo violently violated that international principle as did the Israelis in the 6-Day War.

    Biden said during his speech yesterday that sending Russian peacekeepers into the Donbas area was a “flagrant violation of international law.”

    Does Biden believe the same thing about the 55-year-long Israeli peacekeeping operation in the occupied Palestine territory of the West Bank and Jerusalem?

    Adams had a very thoughtful comment yesterday, but for the most part Democrats are responding emotionally to a situation which demands a clear-eyed vision of how to precede forward without starting WWIII.

