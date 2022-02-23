Biden speech February 23, 2022February 22, 2022 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin Watch now on #CLTV https://t.co/A958E2iPFU — Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) February 22, 2022 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Biden speech”
The citizens of Ukraine were so furious with their corrupt political class that they elected a professional comic, Zelensky, as their president. (Pat Paulson for President.)
Ukraine is so corrupt that it isn’t eligible to become a member of NATO.
Which says a lot considering the fact that 2 member states of NATO, Hungary and Poland, are neo-Fascist, autocracies and not democracies.
The warmongers tell us that what’s at stake in the Ukraine crisis is an “extremely important international principle.”
To wit: no country has the right to take, steal, occupy, etc. another country’s sovereign territory.
War criminals Hitler and Tojo violently violated that international principle as did the Israelis in the 6-Day War.
Biden said during his speech yesterday that sending Russian peacekeepers into the Donbas area was a “flagrant violation of international law.”
Does Biden believe the same thing about the 55-year-long Israeli peacekeeping operation in the occupied Palestine territory of the West Bank and Jerusalem?
Adams had a very thoughtful comment yesterday, but for the most part Democrats are responding emotionally to a situation which demands a clear-eyed vision of how to precede forward without starting WWIII.