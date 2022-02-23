Fuck the GOP

Trump says Putin's military move on Ukraine is "genius."

"Putin is now saying, 'It’s independent,' a large section of Ukraine. I said, 'How smart is that?' And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper… We could use that on our southern border."

"Here’s a guy who’s very savvy." pic.twitter.com/8vk9SWm3QO

— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 22, 2022