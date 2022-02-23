Fuck the GOP

Trump says Putin's military move on Ukraine is "genius."
"Putin is now saying, 'It’s independent,' a large section of Ukraine. I said, 'How smart is that?' And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper… We could use that on our southern border."
"Here’s a guy who’s very savvy." pic.twitter.com/8vk9SWm3QO
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 22, 2022
And here’s Pompeo, this professional ball washer:
You’ve got Trump calling it ‘genius,’ Pompeo talking up Putin, meanwhile every GOPer is calling Biden weak. We’re so broken, and so much of it is because we’re still taking Republicans seriously. https://t.co/hQMU1A4lIF
— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) February 22, 2022