Oh come on

It’s not like they’re forcing people to wear masks!

“I survived the Leningrad Siege! My father died at the front […] What do you want from me?” says an elderly woman in Kaliningrad today. “We have friends and family in Ukraine!” says another woman. “You came to support the fascists?” asks the cop, then orders them all arrested. pic.twitter.com/veUkLw1jLL

— Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 6, 2022