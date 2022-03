Chess game

Breaking: Polish foreign ministry says Poland is ready to deploy all of its MIG-29 jets to Rammstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the US free of charge (Reuters)

ūüö®Pentagon nixes Polish plan to give MiG‚Äôs to Ukraine via Ramstein:

‚Äúdeparting from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance‚Ķsimply not clear there is substantive rationale.‚ÄĚ pic.twitter.com/DQv5MlUcvX

— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 8, 2022