Chess game

Breaking: Polish foreign ministry says Poland is ready to deploy all of its MIG-29 jets to Rammstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the US free of charge (Reuters)

🚨Pentagon nixes Polish plan to give MiG’s to Ukraine via Ramstein:

“departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance…simply not clear there is substantive rationale.” pic.twitter.com/DQv5MlUcvX

— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 8, 2022