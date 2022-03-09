Breaking: Polish foreign ministry says Poland is ready to deploy all of its MIG-29 jets to Rammstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the US free of charge (Reuters)
— Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) March 8, 2022
🚨Pentagon nixes Polish plan to give MiG’s to Ukraine via Ramstein:
“departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance…simply not clear there is substantive rationale.” pic.twitter.com/DQv5MlUcvX
— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 8, 2022
One thought on “Chess game”
The Fascist authoritarian who runs Poland, Duda, may be an even dumber chess player than Zelensky is.
Democratic and Republican warmongers are resisting Biden’s attempt to normalize relations with Iran and Venezuela and bring more oil to the market.
Why is that?
Putin talked the idiot traitor Trump into voiding the Iran nuclear deal and breaking off relations with Maduro in Venezuela because they were both major oil producers and competitors of Russia.
Traitor Trumps stupidity allowed Putin the opportunity to limit the amount of oil being exported from both Iran and Venezuela—–Trumps maximum sanctions—–and align himself with the aggrieved parties in common cause against the “evil Capitalist empire” America.
Now that’s a master chess move.
Maduro is not a war criminal, and he never has been. He’s been accused of all manner of crazy stuff like “crimes against humanity” “drug trafficking” and so on, but none of the charges have ever been proven.
Maduro’s crime is that he’s a democratic-socialist and not a Capitalist.
Iran has been on the US shit-list ever since it had the audacity to overthrow the brutal US backed dictator of Iran Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in 1979 in favor of an Islamic Theocracy.
US foreign policy has been an abomination since the end of WWII.
Note: Biden’s refusal to talk to Putin and XI about an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine is both irresponsible and callous.