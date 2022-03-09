Huge win for DOJ. First J6 defendant to go to trial is guilty on all counts. https://t.co/PQROWXlQtW
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 8, 2022
One thought on “The beginning”
“This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” W. Churchill 1942.
Looking at that January 6 crowd and one wonders if there’s an anti-war movement in the US anymore?
We know that Russia has an anti-war movement because Putin has already thrown 15,000 of them. in jail.
Tens of millions of Americans protested against the “war of aggression” in Vietnam.
Tens of millions of Americans filled the streets protesting against the “illegal” war in Iraq.
Cable channels and network news outlets are packed wall-to-wall with warmongers pointing at maps of Ukraine and opining endlessly about military tactics and the enemy’s propaganda and lies (as if only one side propagandizes and lies).
Where are the anti-war voices in the Ukraine discussion?
Putting the January 6 foot soldiers in jail is all well and good, but what about the Senators, Congresspeople, presidential advisors and the rest who also need to be locked up?