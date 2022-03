#Belarusians are shocked to see so many dead #RussianArmy soldiers being delivered to #Belarus morgues for processing and transport by rail back to #Russia. Witnesses indicate trains can’t keep up with volume.

________#BelarusforUkraine #StandwithUkraine https://t.co/CwaAPP72NO

— TylerIgnatowski 🇺🇦 (@TylerIgnatowski) March 13, 2022