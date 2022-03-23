SCOTUS hearing, Day 2

Putting Loving in their sights is a bold move for conservatives, but what the hell, might as well go full revanchist. https://t.co/JiRffCLily

Chairman Durbin notes that there's just one living member of the Senate who has changed the size of the Supreme Court: Mitch McConnell, when he kept a seat vacant for a year in 2016.

As @JohnCornyn complains about the Supreme Court's gay marriage decision being "court-made law" that went against the will of local people, just remember that's the *exact* same argument segregationists made about Brown v. Board of Education.

“McConnell complaining about dark money is like Russian President Vladimir Putin complaining about cruise missiles” https://t.co/eEHktoCkFJ

Cruz tried to attack Judge Jackson about her sitting on the Board of Georgetown Day School &the commitment to progressive education

But she spoke beautifully about the Black-Jewish solidarity that gave rise to creating the Georgetown Day School during and in spite of segregation

— Barred and Boujee (@AudreLawdAMercy) March 22, 2022