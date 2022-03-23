Putting Loving in their sights is a bold move for conservatives, but what the hell, might as well go full revanchist.https://t.co/JiRffCLily
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) March 22, 2022
Chairman Durbin notes that there's just one living member of the Senate who has changed the size of the Supreme Court: Mitch McConnell, when he kept a seat vacant for a year in 2016.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 22, 2022
As @JohnCornyn complains about the Supreme Court's gay marriage decision being "court-made law" that went against the will of local people, just remember that's the *exact* same argument segregationists made about Brown v. Board of Education.
(Alabama Journal, 6/1/1954) pic.twitter.com/YJ6M09uLeY
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 22, 2022
“McConnell complaining about dark money is like Russian President Vladimir Putin complaining about cruise missiles” https://t.co/eEHktoCkFJ
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 22, 2022
Cruz tried to attack Judge Jackson about her sitting on the Board of Georgetown Day School &the commitment to progressive education
But she spoke beautifully about the Black-Jewish solidarity that gave rise to creating the Georgetown Day School during and in spite of segregation
— Barred and Boujee (@AudreLawdAMercy) March 22, 2022
The entire purpose of these hearings is to link Critical Race Theory with child pornography and pedophilia in advance of the next election cycle. It has nothing to do with confirmation or SCOTUS.
— Jason Stanley (@jasonintrator) March 22, 2022
One thought on “SCOTUS hearing, Day 2”
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is one smart woman.