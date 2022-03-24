Lawless SCOTUS

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Maybe they’re afraid Clarence won’t be around much longer:

#BREAKING: #SCOTUS uses shadow docket to summarily throw out Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling adopting Governor Evers’s redistricting maps. Sotomayor and Kagan publicly dissent: pic.twitter.com/tNDV7pbDSK — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) March 23, 2022

The Court using the shadow docket to imply that the 14th Amendment and VRA require Wisconsin to have more gerrymandered electoral maps that give less representation to Black voters is incredible stuff even by Roberts Court standards https://t.co/kBYPVqk1fn — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) March 23, 2022

If anything, Sotomayor's dissent undersells just how "unprecedented" this decision is. It appears to dramatically alter the law of redistricting to make it much harder for states to draw majority-Black districts—all through a cryptic shadow docket ruling. https://t.co/po1Tepd1uW pic.twitter.com/7CCcRmXw7B — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 23, 2022