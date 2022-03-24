If you’re a longtime reader, you already know the “stolen election” narrative was in place long before the actual election, but it’s always nice to hear it directly from a Republican:
There it is, on tape. I’m sure Trump has learned his lesson and would never do something like this again, right? https://t.co/QXxMARcW7m
— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) March 23, 2022
One thought on “There it is”
Thank god Joe Biden is the president and not traitor Trump.
But, both Biden and Kamala Harris are wearing thin.
Joe now has a 40% approval rate and a 54% disapproval rate.
Biden’s numbers have been on a steady decline since the Afghanistan withdrawal and his handling of the war in Ukraine hasn’t helped to slow the slide.