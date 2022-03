Wayne Pankratz of @Applebees says that higher gas prices are great for business because most employees live check to check and hopefully they can start lowering wages. pic.twitter.com/BiRfeSmsYX

— Rob Gill πŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦β€οΈπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ (@vote4robgill) March 23, 2022