A QAnon group named the People’s Bureau of Investigation are with the People’s Convoy near DC.
The group believes Donald Trump gave them coded instructions on how to reinstall him as President, has issued a warrant to arrest Joe Biden, and calls for “enemies” to be executed. pic.twitter.com/BqcfMpFDwy
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 24, 2022
One thought on “Indict them”
The posse comitatus cult no longer fears the US Justice Department so it’s out in public again calling for “judges to be hung from lampposts.”
Thank you so much traitor Trump.