Indict them

A QAnon group named the People’s Bureau of Investigation are with the People’s Convoy near DC.

The group believes Donald Trump gave them coded instructions on how to reinstall him as President, has issued a warrant to arrest Joe Biden, and calls for “enemies” to be executed. pic.twitter.com/BqcfMpFDwy

