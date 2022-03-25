No wonder Clarence is sick

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

So, @TheNewYorker reported, instead of recusing, Clarence Thomas was the only vote to block the Jan6 committee from getting Trump's papers. Mark Meadows filed a supporting brief. And Ginni's texts to Meadows were at stake. https://t.co/2oj1rX3DnC via @NewYorker — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) March 24, 2022

Ginni Thomas, Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, exchanged texts with Mark Meadows about efforts to overturn the 2020 election via ⁦@costareports⁩https://t.co/eUA7veHclq — Adam Brewster (@adam_brew) March 24, 2022

BREAKING: Ginni Thomas was also communicating with Jared Kushner, Louie Gohmert's chief of staff, and potentially also Sidney Powell about Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) March 24, 2022

Here’s why this matters: