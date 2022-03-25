So, @TheNewYorker reported, instead of recusing, Clarence Thomas was the only vote to block the Jan6 committee from getting Trump's papers. Mark Meadows filed a supporting brief. And Ginni's texts to Meadows were at stake. https://t.co/2oj1rX3DnC via @NewYorker
— Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) March 24, 2022
Ginni Thomas, Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, exchanged texts with Mark Meadows about efforts to overturn the 2020 election via @costareportshttps://t.co/eUA7veHclq
— Adam Brewster (@adam_brew) March 24, 2022
BREAKING: Ginni Thomas was also communicating with Jared Kushner, Louie Gohmert's chief of staff, and potentially also Sidney Powell about Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) March 24, 2022
Here’s why this matters:
Ginni Thomas was in contact with Rep. Louie Gohmert's chief of staff, per WaPo/CBS
Worth recalling Gohmert's failed lawsuit — which reached SCOTUS via emergency application — that sought to grant Pence the authority to overturn the election on Jan. 6 https://t.co/XzelUQ1ncx
— John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) March 24, 2022
One thought on “No wonder Clarence is sick”
Every interaction that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has with his wife is a conflict of interest.
Thomas should resign from the Supreme Court immediately.
If he does not, then he must be impeached.