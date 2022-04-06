R.I.P. Eric Boehlert

~ susie

Who Was Trying to "Gotcha" Eric Boehlert? - Baristanet

Eric was just the best, a genuinely good guy. Sharp, funny, ethical. He interviewed me for one of his books (“Bloggers  On The Bus”) and was one of the few people who saw the strangeness of his colleagues somehow turning the Hillary vs. Obama primary into the War of the Worlds. (I attributed it to his height. He was really tall. I teased him that his height made him less defensive than other bloggers.)

His Press Run newsletter was mandatory reading for those of us in the news assessment business. His death leaves a giant hole in the world of press criticism.

 

 

Published by susie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.