R.I.P. Eric Boehlert

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

1/oh my goodness: Just got crushing news from Tracy Breslin, wife of @EricBoehlert https://t.co/l0nOnE0Tad Has died in a bike accident, age 57. Adored his kids Jane and Ben, his dogs, biking and running and basketball and good friends, a fierce and fearless defender of the truth — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) April 6, 2022

Eric was just the best, a genuinely good guy. Sharp, funny, ethical. He interviewed me for one of his books (“Bloggers On The Bus”) and was one of the few people who saw the strangeness of his colleagues somehow turning the Hillary vs. Obama primary into the War of the Worlds. (I attributed it to his height. He was really tall. I teased him that his height made him less defensive than other bloggers.)

His Press Run newsletter was mandatory reading for those of us in the news assessment business. His death leaves a giant hole in the world of press criticism.