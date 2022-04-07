Republicans Smell Blood In The Water On The Voting Rights Act. Again. https://t.co/Fluqf5pNYP
— Talking Points Memo (@TPM) April 6, 2022
Republicans Smell Blood In The Water On The Voting Rights Act. Again. https://t.co/Fluqf5pNYP
— Talking Points Memo (@TPM) April 6, 2022
One thought on “SCOTUS will go for the jugular”
The Fascist Republican Party will take every opportunity to strip American citizens of their voting and rights.
So, what’s the play here?
Traitor Trump went live with his Truth Social on February 21, 2022, in direct competition with Twitter.
Between January 31, 2022, and April 1, 2022, Fascist autocrat and traitor Trump supporter Elon Musk bought 9.2% of Twitter’s stock making him the company’s largest shareholder.
On April 4, 2022, Elon Musk got a seat on Twitter’s board.
Musk admitted that his billion-dollar investment in the company was not “passive.”