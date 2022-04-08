Happy tears

Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by the Senate as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court in a milestone for the United States and a victory for President Joe Biden https://t.co/lZJMdzap56
President Joe Biden hugs Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as they watch the historic vote from the White House. pic.twitter.com/w4gWHZWvjP
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is the sole Republican clapping for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS confirmation.
Most Republicans left the chamber immediately following the vote. pic.twitter.com/BtuQPsPTTf
“This nomination is confirmed.” Vice President Kamala Harris announces the final vote confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court https://t.co/h4ERu1vh6o pic.twitter.com/15G5PNRkJb
