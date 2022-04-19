Nance: The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought I’m done talking… So about a month ago I joined the international legion here in Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/zviTHUm2a0
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 18, 2022
Nance: The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought I’m done talking… So about a month ago I joined the international legion here in Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/zviTHUm2a0
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 18, 2022
One thought on “Wow”
Putin thinks much like “Crazy” Joe Gallo did before he was riddled with bullets outside his favorite clam house in NYC.
So far, every decision that Putin has made about the war in Ukraine has been wrong.
Beginning with his decision to invade the country and replace the Ukrainian government.
Putin and Russia had legitimate security concerns that the US and NATO were ignoring, but invading Ukraine to make his point was a stupid and criminal decision.
Biden’s decision not to start WWIII by putting US boots on the ground in Ukraine or supplying the dandiprat Zelensky with an air force and tactical nuclear weapons was his best moment. It’s been all downhill from there.
For example, the decision made by Biden, Coons and the warmongers to allow the city of Mariupol to be “wiped off the map” for propaganda purposes is a crime.
But two things have become clear after 50 days of fighting.
First, Putin won’t be leaving until after the war in Ukraine has ended and second, NATO’s role under Article 5 must be clarified. (Sending NATO troops to fight in Afghanistan was a bridge too far.)
In short, NATO’s eastern border must be demilitarized, and Putin needs to be replaced.