Guardian US: The potential connection between the Oath Keepers and a House Republican could mark a new investigatory direction: whether Rep. Ronny Jackson or others might have had advance knowledge of the Capitol attack. https://t.co/CMG9Z3q83J
One thought on “Oh, I think that horse is already out of the barn”
Was the January 6 coup pre-planned? You betcha.
Were at least 100 US House members and a dozen US Senators in on the pre-planning of the coup? You betcha.
Is Merick Garland doing his job in bringing these traitors to justice? Not yet.