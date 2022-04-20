Oh, I think that horse is already out of the barn

  1. Was the January 6 coup pre-planned? You betcha.

    Were at least 100 US House members and a dozen US Senators in on the pre-planning of the coup? You betcha.

    Is Merick Garland doing his job in bringing these traitors to justice? Not yet.

