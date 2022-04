0 shares Share

Never heard this one before, but it’s beautiful.

With my radar I’ll find you, darling

No regrets to blind you, darling

And never look behind—

Oh, take care the road you choose

If it had been some other place

Some other time to find me

If I had been in my right mind

Not looking for ghosts behind me

Then I’d hold you with my fingers burning

Kiss away your little tears of yearning

But sometimes there’s no turning—

Take care the road you choose.