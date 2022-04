James Carville called Sen. McMorrow's speech: “(an) enormously effective piece of comms…there’s really no comeback”. @Swayable ad tested that speech. TLDR + a 🧵below: parts of the speech are prob. modestly persuasive, more so among college-educated, likely, & Biden voters https://t.co/s26QGm2z8s pic.twitter.com/O2EgieBmBX

— Jonathan Robinson (@jon_m_rob) April 27, 2022